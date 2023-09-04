Watch: This Belgian Man's Dance On Indian Tunes Is Internet's New Favourite

Along with the video, Mr. People wrote, "Indian Dances."

Belgian content creator, Ed People, is known for making dance videos from people across the world. In his latest video, he asked Indians to teach him their favourite dance moves and the wholesome clip is now going viral on the internet.

The video shows Mr People asking strangers to teach him their favourite dance moves. People from different Indian cities taught him different moves and poses, the content creator perfectly aces all of the dance moves. As the video progresses, he can be seen dancing his heart out and enjoying himself thoroughly. The video has won people's hearts far and wide.

See the video here:

Posted 6 days ago, the Instagram video has amassed over 2.8 million views and several comments.

"I love how diverse and expressive they are," a user wrote on Instagram.

"I love the enthusiasm he puts into every dance he learns... May your journey continue to be a path derived from the Most High," another user commented.

"These videos always make me smile," the third user wrote.

"Indian dances are the best. They're cheerful and not sexualised, I like that," the fourth user wrote.

"Indian kids made him do patli kamariya," the fifth user wrote.

Earlier, a video of him learning the favourite dance moves of guests at an Indian wedding also went viral.

The clip opens to show a text insert that reads, "Can you teach me your favourite dance move? Indian wedding."



