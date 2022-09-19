Watch: Durand Cup Photo-Op Involving West Bengal Governor Goes Viral

More than 40,000 people have watched the videos.

Bengaluru FC, led by Sunil Chhetri, defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1 to win the Durand Cup Football Tournament on Sunday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

However, two videos of a few unpleasant moments from the post-match presentation are making the rounds on social media rather than the thrilling football game.

The first video shows West Bengal Governor La Ganesan pushing Sunil Chhetri away for a photo opportunity during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Ladies & gentlemen, bringing you Shri La. Ganeshan, honorable Governor of West Bengal. #DurandCup



The high-headedness is audacious. Not expected of a respectable figure, @LaGanesan. A public apology surely won't be too much to ask for. #IndianFootballpic.twitter.com/aEq4Yq6a6R — Debapriya Deb (@debapriya_deb) September 18, 2022

In the second video, Sivasakthi Narayanan, who opened the scoring in the final match, was also pushed aside during the ceremony by another guest.

This is what happened with shivshakti minutes before Chhetri. pic.twitter.com/TZmLP93Sdj — Akansh (@AkanshSai) September 18, 2022

The guests who came to present the trophies appear keen to be more noticeable than the sportsmen in the picture.

More than 40,000 people have watched the videos, and many football fans have commented on how shocked they were by it.

The mistreatment of India's top footballers was dubbed "very disgraceful" by social media users.

One user said, "Politicians want to stand up in front of India's Real and Young Talent."

Another person questioned the high headedness of politicians and wrote, "Don't know what these politicians think of themselves,."

However, Sunil Chhetri and company romped to a 2-1 victory, capping off a flawless Durand Cup that will unquestionably pay dividends in the forthcoming Indian Super League season.

Bengaluru FC won the 131st Durand Cup final with goals from young N. Sivasakthi and seasoned Alan Costa in the first and second halves, respectively, to claim its first title in the legendary competition.

Mumbai City's lone goal was scored by Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia).

After surviving some early challenges from the opposition, Bengaluru FC swiftly entered the action, showing that they seemed well-prepared for the important event.