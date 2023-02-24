Watch: Students Of Mumbai College Recreate 'Kabhi Kabhi Aditi' Song, Internet Reacts

The video was shared by the Extra Curricular Committee of St Xavier's College.

There are so many of us who wanted to have our college life like Jai and Aditi - the protagonists in 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' played by actors Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza. It appealed to the youths because of the carefree life, chill parents and the pure friendship. The songs of the movie still rule many Spotify playlists. Now, students of St Xavier's College in Mumbai have recreated the hit song from the movie 'Kabhi Kabhi Aditi' and internet is loving it.

The video of the students' dance was shared by the Extra Curricular Committee of St Xavier's College. The original song was shot in the college campus and the students left no stone unturned to include the same locations in their video. To make their rendition of the song as similar to the original as possible, they wore matching clothing and held the appropriate accessories.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the clip has amassed over 1.5 lakh views and 5,000 likes. "The Kabhi Kabhi Aditi moment we've all been waiting for!" reads the caption of the video.

"Give the red t-shirt guy his oscar already," said a user.

"THIS IS SO CUTE," commented a second person.

A third person remarked, "Omg omg omg love itt."

Also Read: Watch: Delhi University Professors Join Students And Groove To 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

"Reminiscent, truly loved the notion....keep it up guys!" added another user.

"Can't get my eyes off," commented a person.

The movie Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na is directed by Abbas Tyrewala and was released in 2008.

Featured Video Of The Day "Congress Needs To Be Team Player, Not Leader": BRS' K Kavitha Exclusive