Watch: Street Vendor Goes Viral For His Striking Resemblance With Gus Fring From 'Breaking Bad'

A video of a street vendor serving Jhalmuri (or spicy puffed rice) with a unique outfit has caught the attention of many on social media. In the clip, the man is seen dressed in formal attire and even donning a tie, making it look like he is working out of a corporate office. However, internet users were quick to notice the street vendor's striking resemblance with Gustavo Fring from the hit Netflix series 'Breaking Bad'.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named The Halal Bengali. "Los Pollos Hermanos Jhalmuri Corner," the text on the clip read.

For the unversed, actor Giancarlo Esposito played the role of Gustavo Fring, also known as Gus Fring, in the web series. He was the main antagonist of the Netflix series. So naturally, after the video of the street vendor surfaced on social media, several users took no time to highlight that he was a look-alike of Gus Fring.

In the comments section, while some users jokingly called the street vendor "Gustavo Singh," others hilarious wrote, "Breaking Muri". One user wrote, "Gustavo Chatterjee," Another commented, "My name is Suresh but you can call me Sus."

"Breaking Bhel," quipped third, while someone also wrote, "I don't think we're alike ar all Mr Pandhare."

Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 108,000 likes and over 19 million views.

'Breaking Bad' is an American crime drama. It ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2013, and told the story of a high-school chemistry teacher diagnosed with cancer who starts cooking crystal meth - often with former pupil Pinkman - to provide for his family. The series stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Bob Odenkirk along with others.

