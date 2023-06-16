Watch: Snake Slithers From Ceiling Fan, Lands On Person

The snake emerged from the gap in the ceiling and fan.

Snakes are one of the deadliest and scariest reptiles existing on the planet. However, their unique and amazing abilities often make them fascinating creatures. They are also masters of disguise and possess a special ability to confuse predators with their defensive and offensive tactics. Recently, a video of a snake emerging from a ceiling fan is going viral on social media. The entire incident has left the internet baffled.

The video was shared by a user who goes by the name of Arrabid on Instagram. In the short video, a snake is seen quietly emerging from the gap between the ceiling and the fan. Further in the video, it tries to put its body in the fast-moving fan. At this point in the video, one feels the snake might hurt itself. Within a few seconds, one of the blades hit the snake's head and it flies away and falls on the person recording the snake's movements.

Since being shared on the social media platform, the clip has amassed 13.4 million views and 3.7 lakh likes.

"Helicopter Snake," said a user.

"Out of all the places I've been," added another person.

A third person added, "It's called manage yourself."

Many users also left laughing emojis in the comments section.

