Watch: Shillong Chamber Choir's Medley For Coronavirus Relief Is Viral

Shillong Chamber Choir's performance to raise funds for coronavirus relief is viral online.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of a viral musical medley by the Shillong Chamber Choir. The video shows the choir's performance for the 'I for India' concert, which was hosted on Facebook on May 3 to raise funds for coronavirus relief. Since being released on social media by the choir, the medley has been widely circulated over messaging platforms and has delighted thousands of social media users.

The video features two songs by Shillong Chamber Choir - 'Sar Jo Tera Chakraye' from the 1957 film Pyasa and 'The Lonely Goatherd' from the 1965 American musical The Sound of Music.

The nearly four-minute-long video shows choir members performing the peppy songs at their own homes to maintain social distancing. The group, talking about the performance on Instagram, said they hoped it would "help lift up your spirits during these trying times."

Take a look at their performance below:

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has collected over 12,000 views. On YouTube, Shillong Chamber Choir's medley has been viewed more than 1 lakh times, collecting hundreds of compliments.

"This mashup is pure genius! Absolutely love it," wrote one person in the comments section.

"A lovely one and beautifully sung. Great singers, hats off to the group," said another, while a third remarked: "How uplifting in the time of the virus. Thank you,"

Founded in 2001, the choir has enthralled audiences with their talent. They performed for then-US President Barack Obama when he visited India in 2010. The choir has also performed with the Vienna Chamber Orchestra and the Fitz William Quartet.

What do you think of their medley? Let us know using the comments section.