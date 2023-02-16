Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Shares Adorable Video of Him Playing With His Pet Dogs

The Master blaster's affection for animals, particularly dogs, is well-known

It goes without saying that dogs are wonderful companions and also full of love and kindness. These adorable creatures can surely brighten someone's day. That's the reason why clips of dogs are the most-watched and loved animal videos on the internet. Pet parents also love to show off their dogs and spend quality time with them. Known for his love for dogs, Sachin Tendulkar recently shared an adorable video of him playing with his pet dogs.

The caption of the post says, "A house isn't a home without these two! #dogsofinstagram #funtime #doglover #petstagram."

Watch the video here:

In the video, he can be seen having a fun time while playing with his two pet pooches, Spikey and Maxy. The adorable dogs can be seen running around on the lawn of his home and playing fetch with their human. At one point, Mr. Tendulkar even picks one of them and pets it.

Since posting it on the social media platform, the video has gone viral and received warm reactions from fans. The post also got reactions from Suresh Raina, Suryakumar Yadav, and Mr. Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''Two of them are learning to be a fielder, and their coach is no one other than Great Sachin Tendulkar.'' Another commented, ''Ram Laxman of Sachin Tendulkar.'' Others bombarded the post with heart and love emojis.

The Master blaster's affection for animals, particularly dogs, is well-known and he frequently shares pictures and videos of his pet pooches on Instagram. Last month, he shared a similar video of him goofing around with his dogs. He captioned the video as ''Nothing feels better than goofing around the park with my buddy.''

Sachin Tendulkar is the only batsman to score 100 centuries in international cricket. He bid adieu to the game in 2013, and finished as the top scorer in Tests and ODIs.

