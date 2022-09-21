Watch: Onam Rangoli Art On Ice In Antarctica Amazes Anand Mahindra

The clip starts with a group of men standing on a solid sheet of ice. Moments later, they start carving rangoli (Pookalam) on ice using hammers.

Watch: Onam Rangoli Art On Ice In Antarctica Amazes Anand Mahindra

"You cannot prevent Indians from celebrating Onam. Even in Antarctica," Anand Mahindra said.

New Delhi:

Anand Mahindra has shared a video of a group of people celebrating Onam in Antarctica. Yes, Onam in Antarctica, you read that right. The clip was shared by the Chairman of Mahindra Group on Twitter.  

The clip starts with a group of men standing on a solid sheet of ice. Moments later, they start carving rangoli (Pookalam) on ice using hammers.

We also get to see the final version of the amazing artwork on ice with the text “Onam at Antarctica”. Mr Mahindra, who seemed super impressed by the amazing piece of work, wrote, “You cannot prevent Indians from celebrating Onam. Even in Antarctica. Outstanding.”

The video has clocked more than 121k views on social media. 

Responding to the video, a user commented, “The day we celebrate Onam on Moon isn't far away, true to the Mallu spirit.”

Another said, “Waah. Instead of Rice Kollam, Ice Kollam.”

A few said that the “Malayali spirit is unstoppable.”

Another wrote, “You can take a person out of India, but can never take India out of a person!”

A person said, “Globally Indians know precisely how to celebrate their respective festivals, that makes us proud to be Indian.”

For some, the art was “unbelievable”.

A user pointed out the absence of lungi or traditional Onam attire in the clip.

Onam is a 10-day-long harvest festival which also celebrates the return of King Mahabali from the pataal (netherland).

Click for more trending news


Also Read

.