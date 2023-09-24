Watch: Railway Passenger Caught Sleeping In Makeshift Hammock Inside Crowded Train

In the video, he is seen sleeping peacefully in his hanging bedsheet.

Traveling in an overcrowded train is one of the most painful experiences. Trying to squeeze yourself into a train when there is little or no space to move is a task. Visuals of people jostling, shoving, and pushing each other to secure some space on a crowded train, are sadly too common in India. People are also seen climbing on the roofs of trains and hanging on to the doors, which can be dangerous.

Recently, a man faced with the same situation decided to come up with a unique solution. In a video shared on Instagram, a young man can be seen sleeping on a makeshift hammock made out of a bedsheet.

Video creator Hathim Ismayil shared the video on Instagram and captioned it as, ''A local trip.''

Watch the video here:

The clip opens to show an overcrowded train coach with several people sleeping on the floor. However, the young man devised a rather unusual method to create some space for himself. He tied a bedsheet on all four sides to the upper births of the coach and created a makeshift hammock. In the video, he is seen sleeping peacefully in his hanging bedsheet.

Shared on August 26, the video has raked more than 946,632 likes and hundreds of comments. The video has gone viral, leaving people amused who poured laughing emojis in the comment section. Some were also impressed with his ingenuity and 'jugaad', while others blamed India's overpopulation for such a state of affairs. Others commented that this could be dangerous for the young man and other passengers.

One user wrote, ''I wanna be that special kid in hanging blanket.'' Another commented, ''He trusts his bedsheet more than train.'' A third joked, ''First class travel in local train class.'' A fourth wrote, ''He lives in 20250.''

Last week, a video showed women rushing towards a moving Mumbai local train. The clip which was posted on X, showed a moving local train that was about to stop at a station. However, before it could stop, women started entering the train to save themselves a seat.

While a section of users said that people had no choice but to rush onto the train so that they don't have to stand and jostle in the crowd for the long journey back home, the other section pointed out that safety should be prioritised.