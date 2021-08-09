Watch: Rahul Dravid Teaches Kannada To British High Commissioner

Rahul Dravid with the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis.

Former cricketer Rahul Dravid has really taken to his new role as a coach and teacher. After helping India to victory in the limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka, Rahul Dravid was seen teaching Kannada to the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, during the India vs England Test series. The diplomat took to Twitter on Saturday with a video in which he was seen learning some cricket-related expressions in Kannada. He enlisted the help of Team India head coach Rahul Dravid to help him in his quest of learning a new language.

"England and India are playing each other and I am on the hunt for the best Indian cricket expressions. We have come to Bangalore and we have come to one of the greatest players to have played the game and he's going to teach me and you one phrase in the language of the state - Kannada," Mr Ellis said in the video.

Rahul Dravid, in response, taught the diplomat a phrase in Kannada - "Bega Odi" or "one run".

"Cricket expressions in Indian languages part 2," Mr Ellis captioned the video. Watch it below:

Cricket expressions in Indian languages part 2.



Today, we're down south in Bengaluru.



What better teacher than ‘The Coach' #RahulDravid, who taught taught me this in #Kannada ಕನ್ನಡ ???? pic.twitter.com/tDCtHOcIwa — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 7, 2021

The video has racked up over 1 lakh views and hundreds of comments on the microblogging platform.

This is Mr Ellis's second attempt at learning cricket-related expressions in Indian languages. Just a day before he posted this clip, he had also introduced cricket fans in England to "a bit of cricket Hindi, with a dash of Tamil."

As the First #ENGvsIND Test unfolds, my attempt, with the help of the @UKinIndia cricket team, to introduce #England fans to a bit of cricket Hindi, with a dash of Tamil. pic.twitter.com/BRQ7cQ34kx — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 6, 2021

It's not only local cricket expressions that Mr Ellis is interested in - he has also been sampling some famous regional delicacies of India. Last week, he shared a video in which he was seen tasting a dosa - first with proper cutlery and then with his hands - in order to decide which way worked better.

92% of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand. ✋



ಮಸಾಲೆ ದೋಸೆ | ಬೊಂಬಾಟ್ ಗುರು???? | एकदम मस्त ???? https://t.co/fQJZ3bKfgWpic.twitter.com/xoBM2VEqxD — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 5, 2021

The first Test between England and India ended in a draw after Day 5 was completely washed out due to rain at Trent Bridge.

