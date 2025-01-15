Watch: Prayagraj Girl Skydives To Unfurl Maha Kumbh Flag At 13,000 Feet Over Bangkok

As the Maha Kumbh, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, gets underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, a daring feat by Anamika Sharma, a skydiver from Uttar Pradesh, has taken the internet by storm. Days before the event began, Ms Sharma created history by hoisting the Mahakumbh flag at 13,000 feet over Bangkok. A viral video shared on Instagram shows Anamika holding the flag before jumping out of a plane. As she freefalls, she unfolds the flag, leaving viewers in awe.

"Inviting people all over the globe for world's largest human gathering-Mahakumbh 2025," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The viral video, which has garnered over 8 million views on Instagram, has earned Ms Sharma widespread praise and admiration for her bravery. Social media users are hailing her as a hero, commending her fearlessness and skill.

One user wrote, "This is pure devotion and daring combined. What a way to promote Mahakumbh." Another commented, "Incredible! What an amazing way to showcase our rich heritage."

A third said, "This is not just a stunt; it's a powerful message to the world."

A fourth added, "Skydiving alone is an adventure, but doing it with a flag and such composure is just exceptional."

The Maha Kumbh, which started on Monday, has attracted over 40 crore devotees to Prayagraj, who are taking sacred dips at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh will take place till February 26, 2025. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).