Watch: Actor Pankaj Tripathi Prepares Bihar Delicacy Litti Chokha

The actor is on a visit to his village in Bihar

Actor Pankaj Tripathi was recently seen preparing litti-chokha, a Bihar delicacy, during a visit to his village in Gopalganj district. Yes, that's right, and we have a video too.

The clip opens with Mr Tripathi and others squatting in a circle beside a coal fire and baking littis. The actor, who has earned praise with his captivating performances across cinema and OTT platforms, is seen meticulously turning the littis around to ensure they are evenly baked.

The actor, known for his humility, visits his village Belsand before every film's release to seek the blessings of his parents and elder brother. This time, he managed to go home after his latest, film Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, released on June 24. He is now on a four-day vacation to his village with his family.

Mr Tripathi has said that he has come down to meet his parents after a period of six months.

Mr Tripathi recently won praise for his performance in the sports drama 83. In the Kabir Khan directorial based on India's iconic cricket World Cup victory in 1983, the actor played then Team India manager PR Man Singh.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for his upcoming films and the third season of web series Mirzapur, in which his role as Kaleen Bhaiya won rave reviews.