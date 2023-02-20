Watch: Pani Puri Served With 'Thums Up' Is The Latest Addition To Bizarre Fusion Food

The latest entry into the weird food club isThums Up pani puri

These days, bizarre food combinations have taken over social media platforms. While some of these fusion dishes are actually quite interesting, others are downright meaningless, earning the wrath of food lovers. The latest entry into the weird food club is ‘Thums Up' pani puri. Yes, you read it right!

A video showcasing the preparation of 'Thums Up' pani puri, has surfaced on Twitter, leaving foodies angry. A Twitter user who goes by the name Mohammed Futurewala shared the video and wrote, ''Pani Puri lovers, here's presenting Thump's up Pani Puri… Shower your love with Thumbs down.''

The 26-second clip opens to show a street stall owner pouring 'Thums up' into a container. He then mixes a few spices and a dash of lemon into it and served the special 'phuchka' to a woman. Surprisingly, the woman said ''Humko to bohot badhiya laga'', (I really liked it) after trying it, giving the pani puri a stamp of approval.

However, internet users didn't share the same opinion. The video has left social media users appalled, with many showing their disgust with the bizarre food invention.

One user wrote, ''I wouldn't be able to sleep after this (for multiple reasons!)'' Another commented, “Why on the earth people are experimenting with the best of foods”. A third said, ''I am getting a stomach ache seeing this.'' A fourth wrote, ''No no no..they cannot ruin this, pls!''

However, there was one person willing to try it. He wrote, ''I dunno might be worth trying ..the chilli power he adds makes it interesting .. .. is this in Mumbai ?''

Prior to this, a video of pani puri with ice cream went viral, disgusting users. In the video, a street vendor was seen filling pani puri with vanilla-flavoured ice cream. Then, the man added three kinds of syrups as flavouring. Finally, he added a combination of sweet and salty garnish before serving the pani puri.

