Watch: Pakistani Girl Selling Snacks Speaks Flawless English, Impresses Internet

A young Pakistani girl has captured the hearts of social media users worldwide with her remarkable language skills. Despite never attending school, Shumaila fluently speaks six languages: Urdu, English, Saraiki, Punjabi, Pashto, and Chitrali. Shumaila, who earns a living by selling peanuts, sunflower seeds, and other snacks in Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was discovered by Pakistani YouTuber Zeeshan Shabbir, also known as Doctor Zeeshan. He met the young girl while filming a vlog near the iconic Lowari Tunnel, a scenic route connecting Dir and Chitral through the Hindu Kush mountains.

Videos of their interaction have gone viral, showcasing Shumaila's impressive language abilities and charming personality. When Mr Shabbir asks Shumaila to introduce herself, she answers with remarkable confidence and poise. "My father speaks 14 languages, and I can speak six. I don't go to school; my father teaches me at home," she says.

She then goes on to promote her products saying, "I am selling peanuts and sunflower seeds. Tell me if you want to buy something."

Here's the video:

In another video, Shumaila opened up about her unique family dynamics, stating that she has five mothers and 30 brothers and sisters. Impressively, all of her family members speak English fluently and one of her brothers resides in Birmingham, England. She also shared details about her daily routine, revealing that she commutes to work every morning and returns home at night.

The videos have gone viral, and users flooded the comment sections with admiration and praise for Shumaila's remarkable intelligence, confidence, and entrepreneurial spirit. Many users also offered to send her books. One user wrote, "This is brilliant. May Allah always bless her with the best of everything. Ameen."

Another commented, "Her command of English is better than many who attend elite schools. Hats off to her father's efforts."

A third user said, "My dearest Shumaila, you make me proud, please let me know how I can send you books that you are interested in, thanks.''

A fourth added, "This is so lovely, thank you for sharing. She seems like a very bright. Is there anything we can donate to her family for school supplies? I would love to donate!"