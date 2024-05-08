Watch: Outrage After China Zoo Paints Chow Chow Dogs To Look Like Pandas

The Chow Chow is a spitz-type dog that originally comes from northern China.

A zoo in East China is facing backlash after its dogs were painted white and black to look like real pandas. These 'faux pandas,' were captured on camera on May 1 at the Taizhou Zoo in Jiangsu Province.

Notably, the zoo advertised the attraction of ''Xiong Mao Quan'', which translates as ''panda dogs'' to boost its visitor footfall during the May Day holiday. As per the New York Post, zoo officials trimmed the manes of two chow chow dogs and dyed their faces black to resemble miniature pandas. The painted dogs were left on display every day between 8 am and 5 pm, where throngs of visitors congregated to look at them.

Watch the video here:

A zoo in China painted dogs because they didn't have real Pandas😂 pic.twitter.com/BUyw7M4z9q — Gareth (@garethrichmond5) May 6, 2024

The Chinese zoo invited visitors to see a new breed of pandas



It turned out they were just painted dogs 😂



Chinese products 😁 pic.twitter.com/rIXMQvj78B — BlueGreen Planet (@BluesWaltair) May 8, 2024

Despite their striking resemblance to giant pandas, some observers noted strange behaviour, such as head shaking. There was widespread outrage when visitors realised they were looking at chow-chow dogs instead of pandas. Many criticised zoo authorities for animal cruelty and deception.

However, the zoo defended its decision to place painted dogs instead of pandas. They also insisted that the dye wasn't harmful to the dogs, and non-toxic dyes were used to paint the Chow Chows.

''There are no panda bears at the zoo and we wanted to do this as a result. People also dye their hair. Natural dye can be used on dogs if they have long fur,'' a spokesperson for the zoo said.

Another employee said due to its relatively compact size, the zoo couldn't accommodate real giant pandas. He told Jiangsu News: "This way, we will be able to add more fun into the zoo and boost footfall.''

A Strait Times report said that a signboard at the zoo read, "Panda dogs are not an actual dog breed. They are rather pet dogs that have been groomed to look like pandas or that were born with coat patterns similar to those of pandas. Such canines will often have a white undercoat with black markings around the eye rims and ears, mimicking the facial features of a giant panda."