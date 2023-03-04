Watch: Old Video Shows Spider Crawling Out Of Man's Ear, Internet Shocked

The spider emerges out of the man's ear.

Most of us fear spiders. As kids, adults would inform us to stay away from the insect as it could bite us and we could face severe pain and discomfort. Many people's initial response is to shoo away the insect whenever we spot it. However, a horrifying old footage that has gone viral on social media shows a spider crawling out of a man's ear.

The undated video of the same was shared by Twitter page Oddly Terrifying. The video starts with a man lying down. Another person is seen injecting some liquid, which appears like saline, into the ear of the person. Within a few seconds, the spider emerges out of the ear and crawls onto his T-shirt. However, NDTV could not identify the authenticity of this video.

"Look at what comes out of this guys ear," reads the caption of the video.

Look at what comes out of this guys ear 😳 pic.twitter.com/PKtRv5Fxyx — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) March 2, 2023

The short clip was shared two days ago and has amassed over six million views and 44,000 likes.

"I thought they were going to get out some nasty looking ear wax! I thought wrong!" said a user.

"Whenever my ear itches at night, this is why I think is going on," commented a second person.

A third person stated, "Can you imagine how many times this actually happens to people lol."

"Nope! Throw away the whole ear!" said another user.

"This is an advance warning: You're about to view your own nightmare, before you have it," added another user.

"The first time I saw this I screamed and threw the phone," commented another person.

In a similar instance, a man in China complained of an itching, crawling sensation inside his ear in 2019. When the doctor inspected the patient's ear, he could not find anything unusual. However, on close look, the doctor discovered a small spider, who was weaving a web inside the man's eat canal, and had partially covered it, as per a report in the Independent.

Eventually, the doctor used a saline solution to flush out the spider. The doctor also added that any further delay in the treatment could have caused damage to the man's ear canal.

