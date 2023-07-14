Watch: Octopus Steals Diver's GoPro Camera, Refuses To Give It Back

An octopus grabbed a GoPro from a diver.

Despite its vastness and influence on every living thing on Earth, the ocean's composition is still unknown. The deep seas are home to a variety of fascinating animals, including octopuses, whales, dolphins, porpoises, pinnipeds, seals, sea lions, and walruses. Due to their existence and the ocean's mystery, divers frequently venture beneath the surface to collect data, images, and other specialised marine items in order to learn more about it.

One such event, which has since gone viral and astounded people, was experienced by a diver while looking for more information on the deep blue sea.

A diver described coming across an octopus that had stolen a GoPro from another diver and would not give it back.

Sharing the video of the incident, the diver wrote, "We had an unusual thing happen today while we were snorkelling." A young guy appeared next to us, and when I asked him if he was okay, he replied that he needed our help. I had all sorts of dilemmas go through my mind. I asked him what was wrong, and his reply was, ‘An octopus took my camera'. He took us to where he last saw his camera, and sure enough, there was the eight-armed ‘robber, with each of them tightly wrapped around the GoPro."

"After filming the octopus hugging his loot, I dived down and picked up the handle. He really didn't want to let it go, so I had no choice but to lift the GoPro up…with it on it. Man, he was heavy! I wiggled the camera sideways a few times, and he reluctantly let go Poor occy made his way back to his girlfriend on the rock and sulked, lol."

The video has received over 1 million views since it was posted on Facebook.