Novak Djokovic Let Prince George Hold Wimbledon Trophy. What Happened Next

Novak Djokovic met Prince George after winning the Wimbledon

Prince George managed to get his hands on one of the most coveted sports trophies in the world – the Wimbledon trophy – albeit for a few seconds and under the watchful eyes of his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Prince George was introduced by his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, to tennis legend Novak Djokovic, who is this year's tournament champion.

In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of Wimbledon, the Serbian tennis star is seen shaking hands with Prince William minutes after winning the title. With the Duchess by his side, Prince William then introduces Prince George to the tennis legend.

After exchanging pleasantries, Novak Djokovic can be heard asking the nine-year-old, “How did you like it?” To this, Prince George says, “Great”.

Novak Djokovic asks Prince George if he wants to hold the Wimbledon trophy. As soon as his son lays his hands on the trophy, Prince William warns, “Don't drop it.”

Prince George is seen holding the trophy carefully, the nervousness showing on his face. Seconds later, he cautiously hands it over to his mom.

The note attached to the video says, “”Don't drop it.” It's been a special first Wimbledon visit for Prince George.” The video has garnered over 401k views since it was uploaded late on Sunday (IST).

Prince George has made headlines after photographs of his many expressions while watching the Wimbledon finals surfaced online.

Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court in the Wimbledon's Men's Singles final to win the coveted trophy. With this, he has gone past Roger Federer's tally of 20 grand slam titles.