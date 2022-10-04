Watch: DJ Nikhil Chinapa Captures Crew, Passengers Doing Garba At Mumbai Airport

This video of crew and passengers doing Garba will surely brighten your day.

With Navratri celebrations in full swing, a group of people were seen dancing their hearts out at the Mumbai airport. A video shows employees of a private airline along with passengers grooving to the beats of the much-loved Garba song- Chogada. DJ Nikhil Chinapa posted a short clip on his Twitter handle which shows a group of people showing off their Garba moves. The video will surely brighten your day.

Along with the video, Mr Chinapa wrote, "Breaking news: this is happening at Mumbai Airport right now." The video showed a jubilant crowd participating in the dance performance, as onlookers were also seen sharing the enjoyment. The passengers are dancing in perfect synchronization.

Check out the video here:

The video has amassed 136,100 views on the social media platform. The official handle of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport also reacted to the tweet, "The spirit of the festivals is upon us in full swing! Thank you Nikhil, for joining in the fun and festivities. Wishing you a joyous festive season and we hope to continue celebrating with you soon again."

A user wrote, "Thank you Nikhil ! Your appreciation goes a long way in recognising the hardwork & dedicated efforts of the team at CSMIA. Kudos @CSMIA_Official for bringing joy everyday to work!"

Another commented, "Truly is AMAZING! Thanks for sharing! Bharat India's Culture is Her Biggest Strength. Unity in Diversity is our natural fabric." Third user wrote, "Would be thrilled to see it happening at all airports...Happy Maha Navami!"

Another video of passengers and crew members dancing to Garba tunes at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport circulated on social media. The video was shot on Monday evening when passengers were waiting to board a Bhopal-Ahmedabad flight of IndiGo, said an airport official. Some staff members of the airline started dancing to Garba tunes played on a mobile phone, he said.