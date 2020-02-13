Watch: News Anchor Realises She Has Won An Award During Live Broadcast

Sreeja Shyam was momentarily startled after receiving the news of her win.

A news presenter in Kerala was speechless on air for a moment after realising that she had won an award. Sreeja Shyam, chief sub-editor at Mathrubhumi (Malayalam) News, took a second to regain her composure after reading out her own name as the recipient of the 2018 Kerala state award for best news presenter on Wednesday morning.

According to The News Minute, her news desk gave her no prior warning, wanting to keep it a surprise. A video of Ms Shyam's priceless reaction is now being widely shared online, making many smile. The incident occurred during a live broadcast on Wednesday morning.

In the video, after being startled initially, Sreeja Shyam goes back to reading about the award, happiness evident on her voice. The last few seconds of the video also show her smiling bashfully.

Watch the video of the broadcast here:

The video has collected over 300 'shares' and a number of people have commented, congratulating the news anchor.

Ms Shyam later told Indian Express Malayalam that she ended up grinning during her broadcast as members of the news desk were laughing at her look of surprise. "I am very happy about the award," she added.

This is not the first time a news anchor has been startled live on air. In 2017, Natasha Exelby of Australia's ABC 24 channel was caught daydreaming on live TV. Her video was viral, amusing thousands.