Watch: Mysterious White Foam Comes Out Of Manholes, Covers Entire Road

White foam covered a street in China on Tuesday.

Residents were left stunned when white foam emerged from three manholes in the Chinese city of Xi'an on Tuesday afternoon, covering 200 meters of the road. According to Shanghaiist, the mysterious white foam oozed out from under the manhole cover and spewed out from sewage pipes, quickly covering the entire street. Videos from the incident soon went viral on Chinese social media platforms.

Reportedly, workers who were called to clean up the foam were also stunned to see more foam returning to take its place. Eventually, the road was cleaned by the evening.

Watch a video from the affected street below:

According to The Paper, on Wednesday, the local environmental department informed reporters that the white foam was an agent used in the construction of metro tunnels. Not harmful to humans, it had taken over the Xi'an road after leaking into a sewer and flowing down the sewage pipe.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019