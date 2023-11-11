Watch: Musician Jared Leto Pulls Off Daring Stunt By Scaling Empire State Building

Jared Leto made the climb to announce his band' Seasons world tour.

Jared Leto, the American actor and musician, achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first person to scale the 102-story Empire State Building. The Oscar-winning actor undertook this extraordinary challenge to promote his band's upcoming tour.

After accomplishing the feat, the musician shared with journalists that he undertook the challenge to check off a long-desired goal and to also generate buzz for his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, ahead of their upcoming world tour scheduled from March to September 2024.

In 1933, King Kong climbed the Empire State Building.



In 2023, @JaredLeto took his place. pic.twitter.com/W0CTuZ6rQL — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) November 9, 2023

"The building is a testament to all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it," said Leto in a press release, "which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, 'It's the End of the World, But It's a Beautiful Day.'"

Leto added that the experience was "incredible" but "challenging," showing off a cut and his bloody fingers, according to People.

"We just put an album out called It's the End of the World, But It's a Beautiful Day. So it was in celebration of the tour and, you know, doing those things that you aspire to do," he said.

Leto hopes to undertake some more climbing after this week's trip, but in a different location.

"I spend a lot of time in Yosemite, so that's a special place. And there are a lot of things I want to do there. But I do like to climb buildings in cities; that's a really fun thing to do," he said.

The Seasons tour kicks off on March 15 at Lollapalooza in Buenos Aires, making stops in Copenhagen, Paris, and Madrid, and wrapping on September 19 in Auckland, New Zealand, according to People.