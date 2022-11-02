Watch: Mumbai Railway Cop Saves Child From Slipping Under Train Tracks

CCTV footage shows the officer saving the child from slipping under the tracks.

A police officer's quick intervention saved the lives of a woman and her child at a Mumbai railway station on Tuesday. The police officer jumped into action upon seeing the woman and her child who slipped while trying to board a moving train.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera on the platform.

On Tuesday afternoon, a woman carrying her child in her arms was attempting to board a moving train on platform no 2 of the Mankhurd Railway station.

As the train picked up its pace, commuters rushed to climb in and the woman lost her balance and fell with the child in her arms.

Seeing this, Railway Police Force officer Akshay Soye, who was present at the platform, rushed to her aid and tried to pull the two from getting dragged under the train. While Soye grabbed the child, an onlooker pulled the mother from slipping under the tracks.

The RPF Mumbai Division shared the CCTV footage of the incident, commending the police officer's quick thinking and heroic effort.

"#MissionJeevanRaksha Today, by Akshay Soye of Crime Branch, a woman passenger on platform 2 of Mankhurd railway station in a local train with a small child in her arms, while boarding the train lost her balance and fell, Soye saved the child's life @RailMinIndia @RPFCR @RPF_INDIA," the tweet in Hindi read.

It is not known if the woman and her child were injured after the incident.

