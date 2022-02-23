Watch: Mumbai Neighbourhood Celebrates Return Of Missing Stray Dog

A viral video shows the stray dog being ferried in a taxi after being found.

Hundreds of people came together to celebrate the return of a stray dog that had been missing for a week from his neighbourhood in Mumbai. Whiskey, the beloved stray dog, was welcomed back with an aarti, sweets and flowers, heartwarming footage that has gone viral online shows.

Whiskey lived in the Naigaon neighbourhood of Dadar in Mumbai, where residents used to take care of him, according to the Instagram page "Street Dogs Of Bombay". On February 8, the stray dog went missing from Prabhadevi and a hunt was launched to track him down. Concerned residents also started a social media campaign to find Whiskey which lasted a week - until the pooch was found near Wilson College in South Mumbai.

Heartwarming footage shows the dog being ferried back to his neighbourhood in a taxi after being found roughly seven kilometres away. People in several buildings of the neighbourhood waited for Whiskey, with some hanging out on their balconies to witness his return.

The video, shared on Instagram by Street Dogs Of Bombay, shows Whiskey's return being celebrated with loud cheers. A woman was filmed welcoming the dog with a small aarti while another person carried flowers for Whiskey. The video has been viewed and shared tens of thousands of times on social media.

"This is so much happiness and pure love," wrote one person in the comments section. "This is so wholesome," said another.