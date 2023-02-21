Watch: Mumbai Man Pays Food Bill With Coins At Taj Hotel, Internet Divided

The video was shared by content creator, Siddhesh Lokare

Eating at a fine dining restaurant comes with its own set of rules and etiquette. People are expected to dress accordingly, comply with table manners and pay the bill with either cash or a card. However, a content creator from Mumbai decided to do something different by paying his bill at a high-end restaurant with coins. The creator identified as, Siddhesh Lokare, recorded a video of his experience on Instagram, which has gone viral.

Sharing the video, he wrote, ''Transaction matters friend, whether you do it with a dollar or with change.'' The video opens to show text inserts that read, “Out of the blue thought of paying at Taj Hotel with chillars.”

Watch the video here:



The video opens to show Mr Lokare saying that he decided to dress up in a suit to visit the restaurant at Taj Mahal Palace. For his meal, he orders a pizza and a mocktail and then asks for the bill. When the waiter arrives with the bill, he pulls up a pouch from his pocket and starts counting the coins to the surprise of other diners. He further says that he could hear the noises from the staff counting the coins.

At the end of the video, he shares a life lesson for his followers and says, ''Well, the moral of the experiment is that we are so busy wearing layers based on the decorum we are surrounded with that we forget to embrace the rawness of being local at heart. Own yourself at heart for who you are and not for how situation or people expect you to be.''

While some were impressed with the experiment, others were not convinced by the stunt and criticised him for inconveniencing the staff.

One user wrote, ''The moral of this experiment said it, how you're trying to let your surroundings affect your actions but in the end it doesn't even matter!'' Another said, ''Want the same level of confidence in life.'' A third said, ''Accept yourself as we are and stop copying others. Make your own path , your own trend to people to follow. Like someone just did it by his out of the blue ideas. Great morale Sid. Embrace yourself.''

A fourth commented, ''How inconvenient it must be for the staff to leave everything else and count coins, I hope you apologized for it.'' Yet another added, ''Owning yourself doesn't mean spreading inconvenience to others, LOL.''

