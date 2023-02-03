Watch: Model Walks Ramp With Tablecloth Dress With Food On It At Copenhagen Fashion Week

Many said that that the look was "legendary" and "cool."

Fashion shows are renowned for showcasing outfits and make-up that instantly becomes the talk of the town. Kylie Jenner's dress with a lion head at Schiaparelli's couture runway in Paris was one such example. And because so many people are watching dozens of shows both in person and virtually these days, brands have to come up with increasingly elaborate ways to keep their audience entertained. The audience anticipates a performance rather than just a line of models strutting down a catwalk. Recently, a video of a model walking the ramp with a dress attached to a tablecloth has gone viral. Interestingly, the tablecloth had food and crockery kept on it. The model dragged all of it with her.

Designer siblings Nanna and Simon Wick presented their Autumn/Winter 2023 collection at the Copenhagen Fashion Week recently. A video of the same was posted by clothing brand (di)vision on Instagram. In the video, model Sarah Dahl is seen sitting alongside other guests at a table with half-eaten food plates, candles, cigarette butts and white card invitations with wine glass stains. She is seen wearing a pink corset and mini skirt and appears to start a toast before surprising the crowd with her outfit. She gets up and starts walking and soon all the crockery sitting on the tablecloth, which was attached to her dress, falls on the floor and moves along with her.

Watch the video below:

The brand captioned the post as, ""what are you bringing to the table?"@sarahdahll "I am the table" AW23 "Dressed for Disaster" thank you so much everyone" Since being shared, the post has amassed six lakh likes and over 23,000 views. Many said that that the look was "legendary" and "cool."

"I'm actually in love with this," said a user.

"I love this surprise," added a second person.

A third person said, "Iconic."

However, several users bashed the brand for wasting food.

"What is the point? How is it sustainable?" remarked a user.

A second person commented, "Not sustainable at all to throw the dishes (with food on them) and break the still useful glasses."

"nope. You claim you have a recycling brand but it's NOT RECYCLING, IT'S CONSUMING FOR NOTHING," said another user.

