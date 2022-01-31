Watch: Model Hits Audience Member With Her Coat In Bizarre Video

A model was filmed swinging her coat in the face of an audience member

A model was filmed pausing onstage to whack an audience member with her coat before resuming her ramp-walk as if nothing had happened. Crazy footage from designer Christian Cowan's show has gone viral online, racking up millions of views on TikTok and Instagram. In the clip, the model appears on the catwalk in a lavender and black skirt set, swinging her coat around. She proceeds to take a few steps before turning around to face an audience member and hitting her in the face with the coat.

According to Unilad, footage of the bizarre moment has racked up more than 2 million views on TikTok after resurfacing recently. The video was also shared on Instagram by designer Christian Cowan last week

"In a world of Karens, be a Teddy," the British designer wrote, referring to model Theodora Quinlivan, who also goes by Teddy. Watch the video below:

Footage of Theodora 'Teddy' Quinlivan hitting an audience member appears to be from Christian Cowan's Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear runway show in New York last year. It seems to have resurfaced online as the designer prepares for the upcoming New York Fashion Week, which will begin on February 11.

The whole incident, while certainly bizarre, seems to have been orchestrated.

"Her hitting me with that jacket was a full fashion reset!" the audience member who got a faceful of the coat wrote in the comments section of the fashion designer's Instagram video.

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.