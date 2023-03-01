Watch: Model At Paris Fashion Week Walks The Ramp Engulfed In Flames

Fans were taken aback by the model's unconventional attire.

Every fashion week's unconventional presentations generate buzz for the model and designer. They thrill the audience, which is advantageous for the creators. A model took this tactic a step farther than the rest and walked the ramp wearing a dress that was completely engulfed in flames.

The ramp walk entertained the spectators and provided engaging video for social media users online. After being posted on Instagram, the video quickly went viral, receiving close to 1 million views in less than a day.

Watch the video here:

The model was wearing a hooded jacket, baggy pants, and boots in the ramp walk video from Heliot Emil's Paris Fashion Week fall/winter 2023 show that attracted the most attention, which was posted by the brand on its own official Instagram page. The model's face was totally hidden, which is why it was impossible to identify it. Flames were coming from all parts of his attire.

This is not the first instance of such an offbeat thing happening at a fashion show. Bella Hadid, an American supermodel, made waves during Paris Fashion Week a few months ago, in October of last year, when she had a white slip dress spray-painted over her body.

The video had shown Ms. Hadid entering the runway, initially topless and covering her breasts with her hands. She was only wearing a pair of nude thongs and slip-on high heels, and her hair was pulled back in a sleek updo.

The well-known model was seen getting spray painted on her body by two artists in the video and getting a futuristic Coperni slip dress spray-painted over her body for the show's big finale. The model was standing steady and adjusting her arms when they deliberately sprayed a thick layer of opaque white latex all over her body.

