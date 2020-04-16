Watch: Mithila Palkar Aces JLo's TikTok Dance Challenge

Mithila Palkar takes Jennifer Lopez's dance challenge.

Jennifer Lopez got hundreds of social media users on their feet when she issues a dance challenge on TikTok, and the latest to join that long list is Karwaan actress Mithila Palkar. Mithila, who won hearts with her infectious smile when she appeared on the webseries Little Things, is now wowing the Internet with her moves. This morning, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of her performance to Jennifer Lopez's Love Don't Cost a Thing.

"Dared to do the #jlosuperbowlchallenge," wrote Mithila Palkar while sharing the video.

The dance video comes after Jennifer Lopez invited her followers to relive her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance that took place in February by recreating moments of choreography from the dance.

While sharing her video, Mithila explained that she learned the choreography to the JLo hit on YouTube, and revealed that YouTube is how she learned to dance in the first place. "Growing up, I always learnt dance by watching videos on Youtube," she wrote. "I watched them a few million times until I could fairly emulate the steps."

She added that she spent last evening learning the choreography for Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl challenge on YouTube and called it a "rejuvenating" feeling.

Take a look at her acing the TikTok dance challenge below:

Since being shared online an hour ago, Mithila Palkar's video has collected over 3.7 lakh views and more than 700 comments.

Actress Sanya Malhotra complimented the dance video with three heart-eye emojis, while actor

Sarang Sathaye wrote "respect".

"Awesome moves," one Instagram user remarked. "Mind blowing," said another.

Mithila has been quarantining at her grandparents' Mumbai home since her return from Australia. "My 14 days of self-isolation since my return from Australia are over and I am now at my grandparents', being homebound with them. No hugs, no kisses only love from afar!" she had revealed in an Instagram post at the end of March.

What do you think of her dance challenge video?