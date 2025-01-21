Watch: Man's Superglue Prank Goes Wrong, Seals His Lips Shut. Internet Reacts

In the era of social media, people often go to extreme lengths to gain attention and go viral online. From dance routines to elaborate pranks, platforms are brimming with such content. Recently, a video of a man from the Philippines has taken the internet by storm. In the clip, the man applies superglue to his lips as part of a prank, but things turn disastrous.

The video shared on Instagram by Badis TV begins with the man sitting in a shop, holding a tube of superglue and playfully showing it off to the camera. He applies the glue to his lips, but within seconds, the adhesive works as intended, leaving his lips firmly sealed.

At first, the man appears to find the situation amusing, laughing as though the prank was successful. However, his laughter quickly fades as he struggles to open his mouth. His amusement turns to panic when he realizes his lips won't budge, no matter how hard he tries. Moments later, tears stream down his face as the gravity of the situation sets in, leaving him visibly distressed.

See the video here:

The video has garnered over 6.7 million views and sparked numerous reactions from social media users. However, NDTV was unable to verify the authenticity of the footage.

Reacting to the video, a user joked, "He would break down."

Another user commented, "Well, at least he's got a unique way of keeping his lips sealed!"

The third user wrote, "I hope he learned his lesson, because this could've been much worse."

