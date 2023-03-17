Watch: Man With World's Longest Tongue Smashes Another World Record

Nick Stoeberl has the world's longest tongue.

A man who holds the Guinness World Record for the world's longest tongue has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest time to remove five Jenga blocks with the tongue.

Nick Stoeberl (USA), who holds the record for the longest tongue (male) with a measurement of 10.1 cm (3.97 in), has shown his painting skills through his tongue. Now with this unusual feat, he laps up a new record title.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Nick Stoeberl of Salinas managed to remove five Jenga blocks from a stack in 55.526 seconds.

Watch the video here:



He said being a Guinness World Record holder has changed his life.

"I've been able to go to different countries and see all different kinds of cultures and hang out with good people and have good food," he said. "It's very fun and I looked at the books as a kid, so to be in them is just an honor -- it's huge."

"The average tongue length is just over three inches: 7.9 cm (3.11 in) for women and 8.5 cm (3.34 in) for men. Mine is 10.1 cm (3.97 in)," said Nick.

"When I first broke the record, I wanted to use my tongue for something, and I saw a video of a man in India painting with his tongue," he added.

Feeling inspired, Nick decided to use his tongue to create some tasteful art before attempting to smash his latest record.

As per the record book, before this feat, Nick attempted to break the record for the most tongue-to-nose touches in one minute.

The record to beat was 281, but Nick unfortunately fell short by 35, clocking in with a total of 246 very tiring tongue-to-nose touches.