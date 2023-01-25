Watch: Man Shows What It Looks Like To Go On A Coffee Date With Three Cats In New York

The video has amassed 4.7 million views on Instagram

If you are a pet parent, then you know the pure joy of pampering your pet. Now, a video has gone viral on the internet which shows three cats on a coffee date with a man in New York City. The three furry cats named Sponge Cake, Mocha, and Donut went on a coffee date with their hooman.

The video posted Sponge Cake + Mocha + Donut on Instagram, the clip shows the three felines having a wonderful day in NYC. The video further shows cats sniffing croissants and then being rewarded with treats. The video will definitely make you smile.

The caption of the video reads, "Would you like to join us for coffee in NYC?"

Watch the video here:

The video was posted on January 14 and so far it has amassed 4.7 million views on Instagram. Netizens posted adorable comments for the cats. A user wrote, "Save a spot for me."

Another user wrote, "Yeah mine would immediately run away to explore the entirety of the city and probably get hit by a bus not 5 minutes later."

The third user commented, "Awwww the babies never run away when you put them in the stroller?"

The fourth user wrote, "Oh no- we missed you by only 10 minutes! My son was laughing- of all the tourist sites, I want to see the cats!"

Featured Video Of The Day Campus Tension Over PM Documentary: Politics Behind Students' Defiance?