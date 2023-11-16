Watch: Man Installs Buggy Wheels On A Tesla And Drives It Upside Down

The video was originally posted by YouTuber WhistinDiesel

In a bold act, a man garnered attention by installing four 10-foot buggy wheels to a Tesla electric car and skillfully driving it upside down. The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) under the account name Science, showcases the Tesla navigating the streets in its topsy-turvy state, with the massive wheels in full rotation.

The clip was captioned, "Man puts 10ft buggy wheels on a Tesla and drives it upside down." The video was originally posted by YouTuber WhistinDiesel in March this year. WhistlinDiesel is known for performing stunts with cars for his 6.63 million YouTube followers.

For this video, the YouTuber performed unusual stunts including driving the car with the clamp on, driving through speed breakers without slowing down, and repeatedly smashing the doors to test their durability.

See the video here:

Man puts 10ft buggy wheels on a Tesla and drives it upside down pic.twitter.com/Z8wxrQA6Dt — Science (@ScienceGuys_) November 14, 2023

The social media users had a mixed reaction to the now-viral video. While some users applauded the daring act, others questioned the practicality of the stunt.

A user commented on X, "What was he aiming to achieve?"

Another user wrote, "Honestly, I'm surprised he was able to circumvent all the sensors to allow him to even turn the key."

"haha. an impressive design. but it's not realistic. This car is prone to falling and overturning," the third user wrote.

"I'm trying to decide how I feel about that," the fourth user wrote.

"When the car is upside down, the reverse gear must be used to move forward," the fifth user commented.



