Watch: Man Creates World Record By Hanging 710 Christmas Baubles From His Beard

A man in the United States has discovered a brand-new method to celebrate the holidays while also breaking a world record.

Watch: Man Creates World Record By Hanging 710 Christmas Baubles From His Beard

Joel Strasser of Kuna, Idaho, broke the record on December 2.

A man from the United States has smashed the record for the most ornaments ever hanged from a beard in such a creative manner that it resembles a Christmas tree, according to the Guinness World Records.

The record-keeping organisation reported that Joel Strasser of Kuna, Idaho, set the record for the most beard ornaments in a beard on December 2, 2022, when he adorned his beard with an astonishing 710 wearable multicoloured holiday ornaments.

Watch the video here: 

"December of 2019 was the first time I stuck an ornament in my beard and the first time I broke the record," said Joel. 

"Ever since then I've re-broken my own record every Christmas as I've improved my beard bauble technique."

"My technique has evolved and gotten a lot more specialised over the years that I've been breaking the record," said Joel. 

"I stuck them in a lot more haphazardly at first and that's why those first beard bauble record numbers were so low. I found that if I take my time and really focus on the individual strands of beard hair and small groups of hair, I can manage to fit so many more in there," he said.

Joel informed the Guinness Book of World Records that the process is laborious and demands a lot of patience. The process of attaching all 710 baubles to his beard took two and a half hours, and it took over an hour to remove them.

Click for more trending news


Featured Video Of The Day

After "Suspend Yatra" Letter To Rahul Gandhi Over Covid, Minister's Jab
.