Watch: Man Creates World Record By Hanging 710 Christmas Baubles From His Beard

A man from the United States has smashed the record for the most ornaments ever hanged from a beard in such a creative manner that it resembles a Christmas tree, according to the Guinness World Records.

The record-keeping organisation reported that Joel Strasser of Kuna, Idaho, set the record for the most beard ornaments in a beard on December 2, 2022, when he adorned his beard with an astonishing 710 wearable multicoloured holiday ornaments.

"December of 2019 was the first time I stuck an ornament in my beard and the first time I broke the record," said Joel.

"Ever since then I've re-broken my own record every Christmas as I've improved my beard bauble technique."

"My technique has evolved and gotten a lot more specialised over the years that I've been breaking the record," said Joel.

"I stuck them in a lot more haphazardly at first and that's why those first beard bauble record numbers were so low. I found that if I take my time and really focus on the individual strands of beard hair and small groups of hair, I can manage to fit so many more in there," he said.

Joel informed the Guinness Book of World Records that the process is laborious and demands a lot of patience. The process of attaching all 710 baubles to his beard took two and a half hours, and it took over an hour to remove them.

