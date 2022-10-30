Watch: Man Attempts A Risky Fire Stunt, Beard Catches Fire

The undated video was posted by an Instagram user Ravi Patidar

A stunt performed by a man went horribly wrong. The video of the incident is now going viral on the internet. It shows a man standing on a platform with a fire stick in his hand at what appeared a puja pandal. Moments later, the man takes a sip of petrol and blows it towards the fire.

In an unexpected turn of events, as soon as he throws the stick on the ground, his beard catches the fire. Onlookers immediately rushed to help the man and extinguish the fire by slapping the man's face several times. The undated video was posted by an Instagram user Ravi Patidar. It is not clear where the video was filmed.

Posted on October 6, the fiery video has garnered 12.3 million views on Instagram with several comments. Social media users expressed concern and criticised the man for performing such life-threatening stunts. A user wrote, "Yah Aag hai aag se khelo Mat jal jaaoge (Don't play from fire, you will get burned." Another user wrote, "Brother, you can lose your life like this, please take care."

The third user commented, "Bahut hi Khatarnak stunt Hai Har Kisi Ko yah nahin karna chahie. (It's a very difficult stunt, not everyone should do it.")

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man suffered severe burn injuries after his "fire haircut" went horribly wrong at a salon in Vapi town of Gujarat's Valsad district.

The 'fire haircut', which has gained popularity in recent years, is a process in which a barber or hairdresser uses fire on the customer's hair to set it in style.

The incident took place on Wednesday in which the fire set on the man's hair as part of the process went out of control.

The man got severe burn injuries on his neck and chest and was taken to a hospital immediately.

As per primary information, the police said the man's upper body suffered severe burns after some kind of chemical was applied on his head for the 'fire haircut'.

