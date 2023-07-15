Watch: Lioness Runs When An Elephant Charges While She Was With Her Cubs

The video features a massive elephant charging at lion cubs.

The battle between powerful elephants and dangerous lions is frequently captured on camera in wildlife footage from around the world. Among all creatures, these two are among the strongest. However, a recent YouTube video featuring these two animals revealed something unusual for most people who love the forest.

A huge elephant is seen charging at lion pups in this most recent sighting of wildlife. Maasai Sightings posted the footage and stated that the encounter occurred in the Maasai Mara.

Watch the video:

"Female lions leave the pride to give birth to their young and do not return until the cubs are several weeks old. The adult females then join together to raise and defend the young. During this period of solitude, the lioness and her cubs are very vulnerable to predators and large prey like hippos, buffalo, and, like in this sighting, elephants," they captioned the video.

On YouTube, the video has around a lakh views, and many viewers are posting insightful remarks in the comments section.

"The elephant was patient and gave the mother lioness ample time to leave, even letting her two cubs live," commented a user.

"Interactions between different species in the wild can be intense and often unpredictable. In this case, the elephant may have seen the lion cubs as a potential threat and charged at them to protect itself or its young. While it can be alarming to witness these interactions, it's important to remember that animals are simply following their natural instincts and playing their roles in the ecosystem," wrote another user.

"I sincerely hope that mother lioness's leg makes a full recovery. It was clear that the elephant only wanted to frighten them and scare them away," commented a third user.