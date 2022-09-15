Watch: Lion Teases Lioness While Sleeping, Taught A Lesson

The video was shared on Twitter by the user bkbuc

Lions rule the wilderness with their thunderous roar and predatory instinct. Lions are magnificent and formidable but it seems that even the king of the jungle is scared of a lioness. Case and point, a video is going viral on the internet of a lion teasing a lioness. A restless lion did not let the tired lioness take her much-deserved afternoon nap, and he soon faced the consequences.

The video shows a lioness peacefully sleeping in a forest, and a lion tip-toes towards the wild cat and tries to wake her up by biting her. This action of the Lion made the lioness angry, and this made the big cat attack the lion, and roar at him. The lion gets scared of the lioness and starts backing away from the outraged lioness. It seems the lion learnt his lesson, and will never disturb the lioness again.

Watch the video here:

هكذا يمزح الاسد 😍 pic.twitter.com/32x79mqi6O — عالم الحيوان (@bkbuc) August 13, 2022

The video was shared on Twitter by the user ‘bkbuc' with the caption, “This is how the lion jokes”. The video has amassed over 142,000 views and 1,239 likes.

Recently, a lioness entered a beautifully adorned gathering at an unknown location after emerging from the wilderness. The lioness not only barges into the gathering but also targets one of the guests.

As the video progresses, the man is seen climbing a tree to escape the big cat but the lioness refuses to give up and keeps following him. The man anxiously tries to kick the lioness so that it loses its grasp and falls, but then it maintains its hold on the tree. The video ends abruptly, leaving many users to wonder about the fate of the man.

