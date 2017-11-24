Watch: Kannauj Couple Ties The Knot At Police Station. Here's Why

According to reports, the bizarre situation arose when a member of the bride's family was slapped by somebody during the wedding. The couple then moved to a police station to report the matter, and ended up formalizing their marriage there itself.
A video shared by news agency ANI shows the couple exchanging garlands even as police officers look on.
Watch the video below:
#WATCH: Couple tie the knot at a police station in Kannauj. Both moved to police station, in the middle of their wedding, to report a matter pic.twitter.com/7lSzpT0yBA- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 23, 2017
While some on Twitter praised the Kannauj Police for resolving the matter, others wondered why nobody else from the wedding party could have reported the fight.
"I can't help thinking there could be someone at the wedding able to make a complaint who wasn't like, the bride or the groom," writes one person on Twitter.
"Great job by Kannauj Police Station. I appreciate it. Happy Marriage to the couple!. Stay Blessed" says another.
Click for more trending news