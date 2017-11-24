Watch: Kannauj Couple Ties The Knot At Police Station. Here's Why

The couple exchanged garlands at the police station, flanked by police officers.

Offbeat | | Updated: November 24, 2017 12:11 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Watch: Kannauj Couple Ties The Knot At Police Station. Here's Why

The couple went to the police station in the middle of their wedding.

A scuffle between two people during a wedding forced the bride and the groom to move to a police station mid-wedding to report the matter. Soon, as the matter was resolved, the two got married at the police station itself, surrounded by their families as well as police personnel. The wedding took place yesterday in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the bizarre situation arose when a member of the bride's family was slapped by somebody during the wedding. The couple then moved to a police station to report the matter, and ended up formalizing their marriage there itself.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows the couple exchanging garlands even as police officers look on.

Watch the video below:
 
While some on Twitter praised the Kannauj Police for resolving the matter, others wondered why nobody else from the wedding party could have reported the fight.

"I can't help thinking there could be someone at the wedding able to make a complaint who wasn't like, the bride or the groom," writes one person on Twitter.

"Great job by Kannauj Police Station. I appreciate it. Happy Marriage to the couple!.  Stay Blessed" says another.

Click for more trending news


Trending

KannaujCouple married at police stationUttar Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................