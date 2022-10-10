Watch: Influencer's Mimicry Of Alia Bhatts Dialogues From Brahmastra and Darlings Is Spot On

Picture shows Chandni Bhabhda accompanied with Vijay Varma.

Brahmastra's release has been a huge box office success, and the dialogues from the film have been widely imitated on the internet. When you think of Alia Bhatt's dialogue mimicry from the film, the first mimicry artist that comes to mind is Chandni Bhabhda. Of late, several videos of Ms Bhabhda impersonating the lead actress' dialogues went viral on the internet.

In her most recent Instagram post, she is joined by actor Vijay Varma alongside her. She can also be seen mimicking Alia Bhatt's dialogues from her most recent film Darlings and Brahmastra. There is no doubt that she has an uncanny impression of actress Alia Bhatt.

"Darlingsss you mads you. I loves You," she wrote while sharing the post. She has also tagged Vijay Varma and thanked Aayush Tiwari in the post's caption. The video has been credited to a user named Krishna Soni.

The video begins with Ms Bhabhda mimicking characters from two of Alia Bhatt's recent films. One of them is her Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva character, Isha. And the second is Darlings' Badrunissa Sheikh.

Within just one day of getting shared, the video has amassed 2.6 lakh views and more than 26,000 likes. The photo has also received numerous comments from Instagram users, and the numbers are just growing.

Praising the artist, one user wrote, "This is too funny - watching on loop! You are too cute."

"You are our entertainment button," commented another.

A third user simply commented, "Best Crossover."