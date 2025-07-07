Watch: Indian Tourist Says "Don't Come To Europe" In Viral Video, Sparks Debate

An Indian tourist's video warning others about Europe's harsh summer weather has sparked debate online. The viral Instagram reel, titled "Mat aao Europe" (Don't come to Europe), showcases the challenges of travelling in Europe during summer, including extreme heat with no air conditioning or fans in many places.

Watch the video here:

Several European cities are expensive with a small bottle of water can cost 2 to 2.5 euros. Accommodations are also costly and extremely small.

The video received mixed responses, with some praising the tourist for sharing his honest experience, while others felt he was exaggerating.

The tourist suggests visiting Europe in September or October instead of summer. In the video, he said, "Bahut garmi hai. Jo log bhi Europe aana chahte hain ghoomne, please mat aao (It's way too hot here. Those planning to visit Europe during summer vacations, please don't)."

The video sparked a debate about the reality of travelling in Europe, with some users agreeing with the tourist's experience and others sharing different perspectives.

Some users praised the tourist for highlighting the challenges of travelling in Europe, while others criticised him for potentially discouraging others from visiting.

One user commented, "Europe is no more on my list now," while another user disagreed, saying, "There are air conditioners on the train, tram, bus, and hotels everywhere".

One user asked, "I don't know which place you went to Europe, not doubt it's warm but there are air conditioners on the train , the tram bus , and the hotels everywhere. It's beautiful. Don't spread rumours . I was there last week, and that's amazing."