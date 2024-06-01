Watch: Indian Man Shares How He 'Snuck' Into Lecture At Stanford For Free

The video has accumulated more than 298,000 views. (Representative pic)

An Indian man recently shared how he and his business partner snuck into a lecture at Stanford University for free. Taking to Instagram, Mukul Rustagi, the co-founder of Classplus, shared a video in which he revealed how he and his partner Bhaswat Agarwal managed to sneak into the prestigious college. "My co-founder and I snuck into a class at Stanford! Stanford was our dream, but we didn't have the grades or the money to go. We were curious about what made Stanford special. So, we went to the campus and sneaked into a class," Mr Rustagi wrote in the caption.

"We politely asked the professor if we could sit in, and luckily, he said yes! It was a finance class, and we ended up learning about the valuation of acquisitions and mergers. Before leaving, we asked the professor if we could keep a marker as a souvenir, and he agreed. We still have that marker in our bag to this day!" he added.

Watch the video below:

Mr Rustagi shared the video just a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 298,000 views and over 15,000 likes. In the comments section, people shared various reactions.

"ID card ke bina entry kaise ki? (How did you enter without an ID card)," asked one user. "This is inspiring, Amazing," said another.

"Lol, you can attend classes without enrolling in them. That's normal at unis in the US," commented a third.

"In Germany, I also took different classes to get the idea of the courses from other departments. No one says anything here. You can visit any university and take classes," shared another. "Such a cool story," expressed one Instagram user.