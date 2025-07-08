Watch: Indian Man Shares A Glimpse Of His Daily Life In China, Highlights Cultural Differences

YouTuber Abhinav Singh, who has lived in China for six years after relocating from India, shared a vlog about the cultural differences and daily life in both countries. The video, titled "Indian in China SHOCKED! highlights his experiences as an Indian living in China. In the video, Mr Singh compares grocery shopping prices, discusses surprising habits, and shares his thoughts on the cost of living in China for Indians. He also touches on the differences between Chinese and Indian food and whether Indians can survive in China.

In his vlog, Mr Singh gives a glimpse into his daily life in China. He starts the day with a routine, then carpools to work with colleagues. After work, he goes grocery shopping and cooks dinner, enjoying momos similar to those liked by Virat Kohli. Throughout the video, Mr Singh also highlights cultural differences and surprising habits he observed among the Chinese people.

"What's it like for an Indian to live in China? In this vlog, I reveal shocking cultural differences, CHEAP grocery shopping in China (price comparison!), and surprising habits Indians won't expect," the video was captioned on YouTube.

Watch the video here:

Mr Singh, an Indian dance choreographer, runs the "Desi Boy in China" YouTube channel, where he shares his experiences living and working in China. According to his bio, he explores China's landscapes, cultures, and daily life, documenting adventures, discoveries, and insights from the country through his videos.

Earlier, an Indian engineering student in China went viral with a room tour video of her university dorm in Shenzhen. In the video, Saloni Choudhary gave viewers a glimpse into student life, showcasing the shared building where male and female students live. Ms Choudhary took her audience through her cosy hostel room, describing it as "super cute, cosy and perfect for student life."

"I'm studying here on a fully funded scholarship, which means I don't have to worry about tuition fees, dorm expenses, or most other costs - such a blessing for international students! If you're curious about what student life in China looks like or thinking about applying for a scholarship here, this video is for you," Ms Choudhary wrote in the caption of the post.