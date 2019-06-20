Watch How To Spend A Day In Dubai For Less Than $100

Dubai is on the list of the top 100 most expensive cities in the world. The UAE city is famous for its luxury shopping and lively nightlife, so it comes as no surprise that the cost of living there is on the higher side. But can you explore Dubai on a budget? The answer is yes, and a video by Insider explains how.

100 USD - or approximately Rs 7,000 - is actually enough money to cover your stay, food and sightseeing for a day if you're exploring Dubai on a budget. So how do you go about it?

For food, Insider suggests hitting the Bur Dubai neighbourhood, where you can get a dosa for $3, or a plate of chicken tikka for as low as $5. This done, you can wander through Dubai's famous Gold Souk to window shop at one of the largest gold markets in the world. From there, you could also move to the Spice Souk, a market filled with thousands of spices - and haggle a bit if you want to buy something. Since window shopping and walking are free, you wouldn't be spending a penny on any of these activities.

However, if you do wish to do something more, you could spend $35 to visit the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, which is located in the Dubai Mall - one of the largest malls in the world.

Finally, the most expensive part of any trip: accommodation.

Insider suggests opting for an Airbnb apartment instead of a hotel. One option, showed in the video above, can be yours for as low as $54 a night! This brings the grand total of your day to $97.

Are you already planning your Dubai holiday? Let us know using the comments section.