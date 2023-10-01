Watch: How German Shepherd Helps Cop Clear Goat-Occupied Road

The image captures the teamwork between a dog and its human partner.

A German Shepherd serving with the Carmel Police Department in the US, is receiving overwhelming appreciation on social media. The dog provided valuable assistance to a police officer by helping clear a road full of stray goats on a New York street. A video showing the dog in action was shared on Facebook by the Carmel Police Department.

The caption of the post read, "PO DeSantola responded to Mahopac Falls today to assist with 30 goats loose on the roadway, and thankfully, he had the perfect partner for the job. K9 Pietro, a German Shepherd, acted just as his name implies and helped corral the goats quickly back into their pen! Nice job, K9 Cowboy."

Goats are seen crossing a road at the start of the video. Pietro and its human friend are standing by the side of the road. They move swiftly to take action and direct the goats in a specific direction.

The video, shared on September 26, has amassed over 13,000 views and numerous likes, with a variety of responses in the comments section from viewers.

A Facebook user wrote, "K9 Pietro and Officer DeSantola, you did an excellent job!"

"Ye ha! Outstanding shepherding skills!" another commented.

A third expressed, "So adorable! I'm relieved they're safe."

A fourth remarked, "Impressive work! Pietro excels as a goat herder!"