Watch Heart-Stopping Moment Huge Ice Sheet Smashed A Car's Windscreen

The terrifying moment a huge sheet of ice slipped off a moving lorry and smashed into a car's windscreen was captured on camera. Laura Smith, a Coventry hospital nurse, was driving home from work when her car was hit by ice on the M6.

According to Coventry Live, the 26-year-old said she was "lucky to be alive" after she managed to control the car as the ice slipped off the lorry's roof and smashed her car's windscreen. Fortunately, she managed to avoid any injuries in the accident.

Dramatic dashcam footage has captured the moment the ice sheet flew from the lorry and shattered her Peugeot 3008's windscreen.

"I was driving in the fast lane of the motorway and I feel fortunate that the only damage done was to the vehicle," said Ms Smith, according to Birmingham Live.

"I feel lucky to still be here and it is scary to think about what could have happened. It was very scary when it happened and I was in a real state of shock. It all happened incredibly quickly and I was very panicked."

A Warwickshire Police patrol car was driving behind Ms Smith when the incident occurred. Cops offered to escort her home after the accident.