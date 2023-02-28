Watch: Group Of Men Organise 'Puja' For Elon Musk In Bengaluru, Praise Him For...

Several users tagged Elon Musk and asked him to take note of the video

Needless to say, billionaire Elon Musk has several dedicated fans in India who religiously follow his life and social media posts. However, a group of men in Bengaluru, went above and beyond when they organised a 'puja' for the Twitter chief to express their admiration. A video which is going viral on social media shows a group of men from the Save Indian Family Federation (SIFF), organising a special ‘puja' for the Tesla CEO in Bengaluru's Freedom Park.

A Twitter user Sriman NarSingh shared the video and wrote, ''SIFF members are worshipping guru @elonmusk in Bengaluru, India for purchasing Twitter and allowing men to express their views against the oppression of authorities.''

Watch the video here:

SIFF members are worshipping guru @elonmusk in Bengaluru, India for purchasing Twitter and allowing men to express their views against the oppression of authorities.@realsiffpic.twitter.com/hXQcflJsKd — Sriman NarSingh 🌪 (@SigmaINMatrix) February 26, 2023

In the video, one person is seen lighting incense sticks in front of a poster of Elon Musk and chanting slogans including ''Baba Elon Musk ki jai.''

The men claimed that they are worshipping Mr Musk because he bought Twitter and allowed men to express their views against the oppression of authorities. The men also called Mr Musk, a ''destroyer of Wokashura''- referring to the 'woke culture'.

The video has elicited several responses from Twitter users who left a variety of comments. One user wrote, ''@elonmusk= free speech. For purchasing Twitter and restoring suspended and deleted accounts.'' Another commented, ''Hats off to you guys. Hope this msg spreads to every individual across the Globe n creates awareness n brings in reforms.''

A third wrote, ''Hey @elonmusk Congrats on being chosen as a god for us. Trust me, this is worth more than a blue tick.''

Several users also tagged Elon Musk and asked him to take note of the video.

