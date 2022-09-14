Watch: Greek Hairdresser Cuts Hair In 47 Seconds, Sets A World Record

On social media, video has become very popular.

A good haircut can enhance anyone's facial features. Hairstyling is an art, and it takes a lot of patience to come up with a nice hairstyle. But quite the opposite of this belief, a Greek hairdresser who cuts his clients' hair in under a minute has become a social media sensation.

Konstantinos Koutoupis, a hairdresser from Athens, Greece, set a Guinness World Records for the fastest haircut in 47 seconds.Mr Koutoupis currently holds the record for giving the fastest haircut with a trimmer.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, he displayed his talent. The first 30 seconds of the three-minute clip feature Mr Koutoupis engaging in combat right away. He doesn't quit until the client's hair is perfectly styled. The barber paused and raised his hand at 47.17 seconds.

His name was then entered into the Guinness World Records after the judges measured the length of the hair to ensure that the work was completed properly.

The record keeper tweeted the video with the message, "Need a quick trim? How about a 45-second trim?". It was posted as a compilation video with a haircut theme.

Watch the viral video and be amazed:

Need a quick trim? How about a 45 second trim? 💇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DqeokLazg2 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 4, 2022

The video clearly shows that he runs his hand over the client's hair as though every action was preplanned. Many netizens were astounded by the accuracy with which he chopped the customer's hair.

A social media user praised Mr Koutoupis' haircutting abilities and said, "Great job."

Another user was surprised to see how the Guinness officials were measuring the hair. He commented that "It's official they measured with a ruler :) Guinness is awesome"."

One person claimed that the haircut didn't look decent and questioned the hasty trimming and said, "I'm sorry I thought your head of hair was supposed to look good at the end? Not even the guy who got his haircut looks happy with it".