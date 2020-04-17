Watch: Four Tigers Take Over A Road In Madhya Pradesh Forest

Four tigers in this "great family affair".

Watch: Four Tigers Take Over A Road In Madhya Pradesh Forest

Four tigers were spotted on a road in Satpura forest (Representative Image)

The sight of four majestic tigers lounging on a road in Satpura forest has left Twitter amazed. A video that is being widely shared online shows the family of big cats relaxing near a road in the Madhya Pradesh forest as safari-goers film the rare scene. 

The undated video was first shared on Twitter by IFS Ravindra Mani Tripathi, who described it as a "Great family affair". In the 28-second-long footage, two tigers are seen strolling as another sits by the side of the road. The sight was evidently a frightening one for those witnessing it in real life, as a woman in the video can be heard requesting the driver to reverse the vehicle. 

"Thodi der peeche le lo gaadi, bhaiya (Go back for a bit)," she can be heard saying. 

Indian Forest Services officer Ramesh Pandey, while reposting the video on the microblogging platform, hailed it as a success story for India's tiger conservation efforts. 

"After Pech, Panna, Tadoba and Dudhwa here goes a worth watching video from Satpura Forests," he wrote. "Such frequent sightings of 4 or more tigers were not so usual a decade back."

The video has been viewed over 6,000 times on Twitter, also collecting nearly 500 'likes' and a ton of comments. 

Recently, a video of two tigers fighting over territory had also gone viral on Twitter. Also filmed at a central Indian forest, the video captured a furious fight between two grown tigers. 

Click for more trending news


Comments
tiger videoMadhya PradeshSatpura Tiger Reserve
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com