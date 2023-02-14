Watch: Flight Journey Turns Into Harrowing Experience For Passengers

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Everyone can relate to those tense moments when a plane hits an air turbulence. People caught in the aisle lurch against the seats, drinks spill and bellies drop. Some of the passengers also start chanting and praying for their safety. Rarely, it may even cause a bump or bruise. Turbulence during air travel is one of the main reasons for flight anxiety for travellers across the globe. In a similar incident in China, passengers shouted in panic when their flight experienced severe turbulence.

On January 25, while flying at a high altitude from Xian to Wenzhou, Air China flight CA8524 - an Airbus A320 encountered strong air currents. In the video, the passengers can be heard screaming and nearly being thrown away from their seats. A few seconds later, one of the crew members is also seen sitting and holding onto the service trolley while some passengers sit in silence. A passenger said that he could see the wings vibrating as the aircraft climbed up and down in altitude.

The video has been released by Viral Press and distributed by AP.

The airline stated that they had launched an investigation into the incident which showed that the plane experienced "short-term turbulence". According to them, the flight crew handled the situation professionally and in accordance with protocol, which stopped any further mishaps from occurring.

Air China flight CA8524 landed at Wenzhou Longwan Airport successfully and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The company declared that it would keep up its goal of providing secure and effective services to its passengers.