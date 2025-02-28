Watch: Fire Officer Reunites With Old Friend After 37 Years At Maha Kumbh

They last met 37 years ago and went about their lives only to run into each other once again at the Maha Kumbh 2025. A fire officer reunited with his college friend at the world's largest religious gathering in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and a video of their interaction is melting hearts on social media.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh and Rashmi Gupta went to the same college and graduated in 1988.

“This is my classmate, Rashmi. We were part of the 1988 batch, and after 37 years, I finally met her again here at the Maha Kumbh Mela. She now teaches at a college in Lucknow,” Sanjeev said, introducing his long-lost friend.

Ms Gupta shared her experience of the Maha Kumbh, smiling all this while, perhaps at the unexpected reunion with her friend. She said, "I am loving my time here. Such a nice arrangement. Sanjeev really helped us. But during our college days, Sanjeev was an introvert and hardly used to talk. But his personality is absolutely different now, and I am so happy to meet him."

Taking a jibe at Ms Gupta, Mr Kumar said, "Rashmi and her gang hardly used to speak to me during our college days."

As she burst into laughter, Sanjeev added, "But, I accept your jhoothi tareef now.”

The video sparked a wave of positive reactions on X.

A person wrote, "That was such a sweet meeting up of old friends."

Another added, "Must be so nostalgic."

The Maha Kumbh Mela started in Prayagraj on January 13 and concluded on February 26 with the final 'snan' on Shivratri.

The Mela is a sacred Hindu event that united millions of followers in sacred rituals, the most significant being the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam - the confluence of the three holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati.